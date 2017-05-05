Rep. Sanford: Freedom Caucus Not Proposing Own Tax Plan

During an interview with the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto, Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) said the Freedom Caucus is not drafting a separate tax plan.

“The Freedom Caucus really doesn’t have the capacity the Ways and Means Committee would have in actually going into the legislative text and creating the real bill,” he said.

The Freedom Caucus, which was instrumental in blocking the broader Republican effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare in March, is waiting to see what GOP leadership comes up with before chiming in, Sanford said.

“I think that the group in the wake of the health care debate is going to come together and debate some principals. I think that there’s going to be engagement on this front. I think that’s what the group is ultimately about,” he said.

Sanford added the group wants to have influence early in the process.

“The group is wanting to constructively engage at the front end to say, let’s have a conversation about territorial versus global taxes, let’s have a conversation about full expensing, let’s have a conversation about the border adjustment,” he said.