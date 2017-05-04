ObamaCare on Life Support in Iowa, More States to Follow?

As the GOP’s revised health care bill makes its way through Congress Thursday, Americans are looking for relief—fast—as the ObamaCare marketplace continues to unravel in states across the country. Ground Zero: Iowa, where the last statewide insurer, Medica, is threatening to drop coverage.

Continue Reading Below

“Without swift action by the state or Congress to provide stability to Iowa’s individual insurance market, Medica will not be able to serve the citizens of Iowa in the manner and breadth that we do today. We are examining the potential of limited offerings, but our ability to stay in the Iowa insurance market in any capacity is in question at this point,” the company said in a statement.

Last month Aetna (AET) and Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield both said they would not sell plans on the ObamaCare exchanges next year in Iowa. Those two companies—neither of which offer coverage across the entire state—in combination with Medica, are the only insurance options available to the vast majority of Iowans this year.

During the most recent enrollment period, more than 52,000 Iowans signed up for coverage under ObamaCare, according to a press release from the program. Overall, more than 70,000 citizens in the state buy their coverage from the Affordable Care Act marketplace, according to the Des Moines Register.

Iowans aren’t the only Americans in danger of losing coverage if changes aren’t made to the health care law by 2018. Five states—Alaska, Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming— and 32 percent of counties nationwide have only one ObamaCare insurer covering individuals on the exchanges.

#Obamacare in 2017:

∙5 states (AL, AK, OK, SC, WY) have just one Obamacare exchange insurer

∙32% of counties have just one exchange insurer — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) May 4, 2017

The Republicans’ revamped effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is expected to pass the House of Representatives this afternoon, after a pair of amendments helped draw the support of the House Freedom Caucus.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

One of the important changes to the legislation is the MacArthur amendment, which allows states to opt out of the American Health Care Act’s original pre-existing conditions clause. As an addendum to that amendment, Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) introduced a second revision that provides $8 billion for high-risk pools in states that opt out of protections for pre-existing conditions.

If the bill does pass the House Thursday, it will be subject to amendments by the Senate, so there still could be a long way to go before Americans see any relief.

Earlier this week, top ObamaCare insurer Molina Healthcare (MOH) ousted two top executives from the family-run business, Mario and John Molina. In another sign of instability in the health care marketplace, Dr. Mario Molina had threatened to pull out of the ObamaCare exchanges at the end of last month if Congress didn’t step in to fund reimbursements for health care support provided to low income individuals.