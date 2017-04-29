Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus: Trump's a Winner for Small Businesses

Donald Trump has officially called the White House home for 100 days, a number that poses significance in the world of Washington for measuring the performance of incoming presidents.

Over the course of the past few months, President Trump has outlined what could be the biggest tax cut since Regan’s in 1986, overhauled business regulations, and signed numerous executive orders – all things Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus praised during an interview with Neil Cavuto on the FOX Business Network.

“Everything he does is a job creator,” Marcus said.

Small businesses are getting killed, “paying between 25 and 40 percent in taxes” said the Home Depot founder, and Trump’s tax reform plan could provide some much needed relief.

“The guts that he had at presenting this tax bill, it’s the first time I heard anybody say is a flow-through here, it’s not a corporate tax. It’s a tax for everybody that is in business.” He added.

Trump’s proposed tax plan would cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent – which would also apply to owner-operated companies, providing many small businesses with a nice tax break.

Now it’s up to Republicans to work together in order to pass some of Trump’s key legislation promises, unlike the earlier health care reform debacle, or there could be some serious consequences facing the GOP, said Marcus.

“Let me tell you about Republicans. We talk about there’s no pill for dumb. There’s no question in my mind if they don’t pass the tax bill and they don’t get rid of the ObamaCare, they’re not going to be in office anymore,” Marcus said. “You know every politician out there, the most important thing in his life is being re-elected. I’m telling you, they will not be re-elected if they don’t get these things done.”