Linda McMahon: Trump's Tax Plan Put's More Money In Small Biz Pockets

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon says President Trump’s tax plan, announced Wednesday, is "great news" for small business owners. “They’ll have more money in their pocket, they’ll grow their business, they’ll hire more people and they’re really looking forward to having the benefit of this tax cut.”

Continue Reading Below

In an interview with the FOX Business Network's Stuart Varney, McMahon said she has heard from many small business owners in recent weeks, wondering what to expect from Trump's plan, which would cut the maximum tax rate on small business to 15%.

“They’ll have more money in their pocket, they’ll grow their business, they’ll hire more people and they’re really looking forward to having the benefit of this tax cut,” McMahon said. “The small businesses that I’ve talked to have consistently said that the cost of health care is one of the things that they need the most help with.”

McMahon said she hoped health care reform would quickly follow the tax plan, to further ease the burden on business owners, who McMahon says do not want to pass on additional costs to their workers. "They can’t ask their employees to have any higher co-pay.”