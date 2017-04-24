‘Shattered’ Author: Sanders Voters Cost Clinton the Election

A new tell-all book has hit the shelves highlighting the tumultuous election campaign of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

‘Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed 2016 Campaign’ dives into the riff within the Democratic Party and explains why many of Bernie Sanders’ supporters were reluctant to vote for the former Secretary of State.

“I think a lot of people are kind of thinking they had flawed candidate. Of course, Secretary Clinton was able to capture three million of the popular vote but she also wasn’t able to bring home a lot of the Bernie [Sanders] supporters,” co-author Amie Parnes said during an interview on the FOX Business Network.

The Hill Senior White House Correspondent, who co-authored the book with journalist Jonathan Allen, said many anti-Clinton readers will feel sympathetic towards the former first lady.

“I think people can relate to that feeling of, you know, she had to basically say what she thought she would never say, ‘Congratulations Donald [Trump],’” Parnes said.

In a hypothetical rematch poll conducted by the Washington Post/ABC News, 43% of respondents said Trump would defeat Clinton.

According to Parnes’ reporting, many voters felt that either Biden or Sanders could have beaten Trump in the 2016 election. She also thinks former Vice President Biden regrets his decision to not pursue the oval office.

“Here was a guy [Biden] who was kind of put off by the fact he had to deal with the tragic death of his son and then make a decision and kind of felt he was boxed in and cornered in at the very end by the Clinton folks,” she said.

When asked if either Biden or Clinton would consider a run for the presidency in 2020, Parnes said, “I don’t think Secretary Clinton is going to run as we detail in the book, she basically says, this is my last race, this is up to someone else to make the case going forward. I wonder about Vice President Biden.”