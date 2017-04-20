Rep. Peter King: MS-13 is Smuggling Unaccompanied Minors into the US

The Trump administration has vowed to crack down on gang violence in America, but New York Congressman Peter King says a federal program exists that places unaccompanied minors who cross the border illegally with guardians — and some have ties to notorious street gang MS-13.

“Intelligence is showing, MS-13 is getting families in communities like Brentwood and Central Islip on Long Island [New York]—either threatening the families or paying the families to volunteer to take these kids in and HHS then sends the kids into these neighborhoods,” he said.

Suffolk County Police blamed members of MS-13 for brutally murdering four teens in Central Islip last week but hundreds of gang members have been arrested on Long Island for a variety of charges over the last few months.

“Of recent MS-13 arrests in Suffolk County, which is my district, more than 70% of them are of these unaccompanied minors,” he said, adding that more than 4,000 minors have entered the region in the last two years.

King said the program was intended to “mainstream” the kids into American society.

“That was the false dream,” he said. “The reality is…many of them, a significant number, are terrorizing the neighborhoods in which they are in.”

He added that he has spoken with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the office of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who are “now making this a top priority.”