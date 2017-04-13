Sean Spicer: Taxpayers deserve good customer service from U.S. government

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday reiterated President Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington by reorganizing Federal agencies and making them run more efficiently.

“The question you have to ask yourself, is not only the taxpayer getting the best bang for their buck, but are the people those services are intended to be provided for getting the best services,” Spicer told reporters during a press conference at the White House.

This comes on the heels of Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney enforcing Trump’s executive order on government reorganization and reducing the federal workforce.

“We’re actually trying to bring this business attitude toward the way we run the government,” he said during an interview with Fox & Friends Wednesday morning.

Spicer noted taxpayers deserve good customer service from their government and the administration’s efforts in accomplishing its goals should draw bipartisanship support.

“This is something that should unite conservatives, liberals, Republicans and Democrats. Good government, an effective, efficient government is something that really doesn’t have an ideological home,” he said.