Fmr. Iraq Ambassador Paul Bremer: The President of Syria isn’t Afraid of the UN Security Council

Paul Bremer, former U.S. Presidential Envoy to Iraq under George W. Bush, believes that President Trump will not be able to defeat ISIS without keeping the President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad in power.

Continue Reading Below

“There is basically no way to conclude the fight against ISIS in Syria, which also involves Assad staying in power, so it is very hard to see how the president’s stated objectives can be met,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

The deadly airstrike that took place on Wednesday in northern Syria, killed an estimated 70 people and the survivors thought the Syrian planes had dropped chemical bombs.

Bremer said that there is no excuse for the use of chemical weapons, even if Assad used the chemical weapons against ISIS.

“The Russians are implicated in this because after all, Assad by using chemical weapons, is violating the agreement that the previous administration, working with the Russians, did with Assad. He promised to give up his chemical weapons, which he obviously hasn’t done…If they were the Syrian government’s chemical weapons, they surely knew where they were, so this is just a shadow game he’s [Assad’s] playing.”

Bremer agrees with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley that the UN Security Council has a severe credibility problem.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“The credibility of all of these resolutions that the Security Council passes for years and years and nothing happens… I frankly don’t think the UN Security Council can do much to restrain Mr. Assad, he is not afraid of them.”

