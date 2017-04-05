Benghazi Hero Kris 'Tanto' Paronto: Susan Rice is a Pathological Liar

As controversy continues to mount regarding former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and the role she played in “unmasking” the names of Trump officials prior to the President taking office, former Army Ranger and Benghazi survivor Kris “Tanto” Paronto of the American Legacy Center simply believes “she’s a liar.”

Continue Reading Below

“Pathological or not, she continues to lie. There needs to be some repercussions. The people in D.C., and these last three years with me dealing with this Benghazi issue, I’ve seen that a lot of them think they are untouchable,” Tanto said during an interview on the Fox Business Network. “Trump has really been given the opportunity to show, or set an example and show that these people are not untouchable.”

Rice has denied any foul play and defended her requests of Trump officials as routine. She was also responsible for advocating that an anti-Islam YouTube video was responsible for the Benghazi attack.

But Tanto says he is “mad as hell,” and hopes House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) can find the truth.

“I know he’s a good man, I know he’s going to try and do his job there best he can. Will he be block by some of the Democrats and Representative Adam Schiff? Sure he will. But do the right thing. Set an example. And, this sets an example and precedence for other politicians to not continue to lie,” Tanto said.

The former army ranger also weighed in on the chemical attack in Syria on Tuesday that left many injured, and dozens dead.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“The problem now we have in Syria is that we don’t which side is a good side. You know, if we throw Assad out, the terrorist are taking over -- he’s fighting ISIS basically.”

Tanto says it’s time for the President to stop placing blame, and figure out a solution to the conflicts that have beleaguered the Middle East.

“There’s a reason a dictators in charge, and it’s sad to say but there’s a reason they’re in charge is because if they’re not in charge the way they are, then you see what happens in Libya, you see what’s happening in Syria,” Tanto said. “But now trump has inherited this -- stop putting blame now; now let’s see what we need to do to fix it. He’s got smarter people than me, General Mattis are you kidding me, go to that guy he can give you an answer.”