Sheriff Clarke Slams Sanctuary City Mayors

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke spoke out against mayors across the U.S. who are at odds with the Trump administration’s crackdown on sanctuary cities.

“This is a slap in the face by these mayors to their law abiding community, an abdication of the responsibility to keep their residents safe,” Clarke told Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.” “We’re talking about some dangerous individuals who are illegally in the country, and are victimizing not only law abiding Americans, but other people who are in the country illegally and may not be engaged in criminal activity at the time.”

Clarke added: “Anybody who thinks a criminal illegal alien should remain in the country after their sentence is adjudicated, or they should be let out pending trial has no conscious. My money is on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump on this.”

