Ann Coulter: Putin is a Better Ally for Trump than Merkel

Author Ann Coulter said Russian President Vladimir Putin is a much better ally in the fight against radical Islam than Germany’s Angela Merkel.

“It’s strange that much of the media seems to, I mean with this obsession with NATO, see Merkel as more of an ally and Putin as the enemy,” Coulter told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “Right now the real enemy of the United States and all of Western civilization is radical Islam and Putin is obviously a much better ally in that fight than Merkel is.”

Coulter said Germany’s open door migrant policy is destroying all of Western Europe.

“She’s inviting all of these Muslim migrants in. They have to have training programs for the refugees… You’d think they’d be able to control themselves… and they can’t do it,” she said.

In her opinion, the media’s perception of Russia is no longer relevant.

“The whole idea of the NATO alliance was to oppose a communist Soviet Union bent on world domination— well that doesn’t exist anymore,” she said. “So we really are set in this as Obama and the entire media ridiculed Romney for one stupid remark in the 2012 campaign. This is really a 1980s Cold War mentality that bears no relation to what’s happening right now.”

Coulter also pointed out that Russia has been dealing with the Chechens, Muslims and Islamic terrorism “for centuries now.”

“They warned us about the Tsarnaev brothers, the Boston bombers and our government officials ignored them,” she said. “The fight now is with [radical] Islam, which openly says they are going to come in our country… various countries—the West, infiltrate and turn us all Muslim— this is the new Soviet threat— there is no Soviet threat.”