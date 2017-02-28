Trump Speech Tick By Tick: LIVE Blog

President Trump will deliver his first speech to Congress tonight at 9pm ET. In an interview today on FOX News, the President promised specifics on policies including the border, taxes and defense spending among others. The speech comes as U.S. stocks sit at record levels...Trump’s remarks may dictate whether that run continues. Follow FOXBusiness.com LIVE here for all the developments before, during and after the historic speech.
