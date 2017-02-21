Young Americans for Liberty on Mission to Restore Free Speech in U.S. College Campuses

Young Americans for Liberty is on a mission to protect the values of the First Amendment and restore free speech to college campuses across the United States.

Continue Reading Below

“We are not just whining about it, we are not just talking about it. It’s a battlefield out there on college campuses,” Cliff Maloney Jr., the President of the conservative group Young Americans for Liberty, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

Maloney said the fight is against the unconstitutional speech codes used by the left, which prevents conservatives from expressing their idea of freedom.

“We launched something called the ‘The National Fight for Free Speech Campaign’ to go out and combat these anti-free speech zones that we are finding on campuses throughout the United States. This is the way that big business bureaucrats are able to really shutdown libertarian and conservative students,” he said.

The organization is on a rapid growth chart with 900 chapters and over 300,000 members across America mobilizing for the principles of liberty and constitutional government.

According to Maloney, 247 of the organizations’ 900 chapters have speech codes that limit their ability to organize.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“Our student chapters are out there trying to express the message of freedom, trying to bring to people to the idea that government can’t always be who we turn to for the solution. We need to turn to individuals and be innovative,” he said.

As a millennial, Maloney said his generation has grown up with a government that has sacked them with an increasing amount of debt while continuously violating the Fourth Amendment.

“We are presenting a different message. We are recruiting and bringing people to the idea, once again, that government is the not the solution,” he said.