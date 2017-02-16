FCC Chair Ajit Pai Wants Celebs to Keep it Clean on Live TV

A handful of artists and celebrities have taken to live TV to use obscene language and put networks at risk of violating Federal Communications Commission decency rules.

Singer Adele botched the George Michael tribute causing her to drop the F-bomb during the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Katy Perry, the daughter of a preacher, forgot she was on live TV and used foul language on Sunday's Grammy Awards red carpet as she spoke with E!'s Ryan Seacrest. When the 32-year-old singer realized her mistake, she immediately added, “Sorry, I'm live. I still couldn't stop swearing. Sorry mom and dad.”

In an exclusive interview, newly appointed Chairman of the FCC, Ajit Pai, spoke with FOX Business’ Trish Regan in his first interview since taking office, and was asked whether he would investigate the networks over the recent airing of obscene language.



“Well, if we are presented with some complaints, we are duty-bound to enforce the law. And the law that is on the books today requires broadcast TV to keep it clean, so to speak. And so we take that obligation seriously. And also, as a parent, I want to make sure that, you know, my kids have a wholesome experience when they're watching programs like that,” Pai said.

According to the FCC conduct guidelines, Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 1464, prohibits the utterance of any obscene, indecent or profane language by means of radio communication.