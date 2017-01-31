Gingrich: Trump Administration's 'Astonishing' Continuity is Stunning the Left

During an interview on the FOX Business Network, Newt Gingrich, the former Speaker of the House said the media’s criticism of the Trump Administration will eventually backfire.

“As time goes on,” he said, “people watch people like General Kelly, General Mattis, others and they watch the reporters -- the reporters are going to shrink and look silly and these guys are going to get bigger and more reliable, and people are going to realize that Trump has assembled an amazing team.”

While addressing President Trump’s immigration order, on Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly received a bevy of highly critical questions from the media who left before he was able to explain his answers.

“The longer you kept him on, the more obvious it was that the reporters were in over their heads,” said Gingrich. “The last thing the elite media wants to do is start communicating that Donald Trump has picked really good people and they are doing a really good job.”

The media’s misreporting on President Trump’s immigration plan is also harming the United States around the world, in his opinion.

“There’s never been a Muslim ban. There’s a very specific targeting of very specific countries. A vast majority of Muslims aren’t affected by it at all,” he said. “Other networks that are on the left suddenly realized that they were showing the country a guy who didn’t fit their story and that’s why they quit covering him,” he said.

He went on to add that President Obama also had a freeze on Syrian refugees and that General Kelly was aware of Trump’s plan two-years ago.

“The continuity between the campaign and the administration is astonishing. [Trump] is actually doing what he campaigned on.” he said.