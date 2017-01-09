Milwaukee County Sheriff: Race Relations Have Deteriorated Under Obama

During an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, President Barack Obama discussed why he thinks race relations in the U.S. have improved during his presidency. However, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke believes that Obama may be mischaracterizing what is actually taking place in cities across America.

“Obama misspoke, what he meant to say was ‘race relations have never been worse since I’ve become President of the United States’…The election of Donald Trump, we have a chance in this country to put this aside and to rebuild this nation again in terms of relations, not just on race, but between gender, economic, ethnicity...One of the first things that President-elect Trump should do in his first 100 days is to deliver a Gettysburg type address to begin to help this nation heal,” Clarke said to the FOX Business Network’s Liz MacDonald.

Sheriff Clarke also weighed in on another controversial comment President Obama made during a recent interview with Trevor Noah when he said “We have by no means overcome the legacies of slavery and Jim Crow [laws], Colonialism and racism.”

“How can the first black president stand up there and try to convince anybody that this country is still racist. When many Americans black, white, Hispanic and you name it went out and voted for that man and on the way out the door he kicks them right in their teeth, this guy is incredible,” Clarke said.

