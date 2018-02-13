Valentine's Day: McDonald's Big Mac worth $12,500 could be yours for free

McDonalds (MCD) is running a giveaway for the “Bling Mac,” a gold and diamond studded stackable ring that resembles a Big Mac.

Continue Reading Below

The 18, seven-layer stackable ring was created by fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn, and includes layers of diamonds to replicate the beef, lettuce and special sauce – and a diamond studded gold top instead of a seeded bun.

The ring is worth an estimated $12,500, but it will be given away free to a ontest winner. To put your name in the running you just have to offer a creative “vow of love” to the official McDonald’s twitter account while using the #BlingMacContest hashtag.

Big Mac lovers were quick to tweet their “vows of love.”

Twitter users said:

My sweet, sweet Big Mac. The first time I kissed you my friends thought I was weird. They said just eat your burger but instead I shed tears. I cried for hours & even wrote you a song for when I finally eat you. I’ll always remember the first bite. #BlingMacContest @McDonalds #ad — Matt Cutshall (@MattJCutshall) February 9, 2018