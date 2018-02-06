On Our Radar

Stock correction? What will Jamie Dimon do this time?

By Dennis Fitzgerald Stocks FOXBusiness

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on the outlook for the economy, loan growth, efforts to make mortgages more accessible, what business wants from the Trump administration and the push to improve America's infrastructure. video

Jamie Dimon: 4 percent US economic growth possible this year

Two years ago, the last time the S&P 500 was in a correction, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon decided to act.

He bought 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock at $26.6 million in February 2016 and helped trigger a turnaround that made it possible for the S&P 500 to deliver a total return of 12% for that year.

That last correction was from May 21, 2015 to Feb. 11, 2016, according to an Associated Press compilation. A correction is often defined as a drop of 10% from a recent high, interrupting a rally.

The S&P 500 was close to another correction Tuesday, having fallen 7.8% from its all-time high of 2,872.87, reached on  Jan. 26.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

