Wells Fargo CEO: Fed punishment won't stop loan growth

On Friday the Federal Reserve imposed penalties on Wells Fargo, which include restricting the bank’s assets, in the wake of the bank’s scandal over its sales practices. The bank will also be replacing four board members.

Continue Reading Below

“Wells Fargo is absolutely open for business,” Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview on “Mornings with Maria.”

Despite the restrictions Sloan said the bank would continue to grow loans.

“We are the largest lender in this country and being able to provide credit to our customers is not only critical for them but it’s critical for economic growth,” he said. “And then we’ll continue to be able to take deposits from most of our customers.”