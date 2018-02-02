Tesla taps Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, UPS to build big rig charging stations: Report

Tesla (TSLA) is teaming up with some of its biggest big-rig customers to build charging stations at their facilities, according to a report released Friday.

The Palo Alto, California-based electric car maker, which unveiled the Tesla Semi big rig last year, has received pre-orders from nine major corporations. Anheuser-Busch (BUD), PepsiCo (PEP) and UPS (UPS), three of the firms that pledged to buy hundreds of the battery-powered trucks, are working with Tesla on the charging stations, Reuters said.

Tesla is also said to be developing plans to build its own truck charging stations.

The news may ease investor concerns that Tesla would be unable to follow through on its plan to launch the Semi in 2019. Tesla’s Model 3 has been hampered by delays since its launch last summer, forcing the company to scale back its production forecast.

Pepsi told Reuters that it could explore sharing facilities and costs with other companies. UPS and Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch also said they are interested in building their own charging terminals.

Pepsi reserved 100 Tesla Semis. UPS made a pre-order for 125 of the trucks, while Anheuser-Busch plans to buy 40 Semis.

Tesla shares fell 1.57% to $343.75 amid a broader market selloff Friday.