Legal pot industry revenues are taking off

The legal pot industry is taking off and that’s good news for states that are benefitting from legal marijuana policies. In 2017 the entire industry took in nearly $9 billion in last year. That’s comparable to the annual revenue Pampers diapers makes, or the entire snack bar industry combined. Industry analysts expect the pot market to bring in $11 billion in 2018 – and up to $21 billion in 2021.

Tech companies are offering big perks for parents. A review of some of the top tech companies parental leave policy – looks at how different companies stack up. Netflix (NFLX) offers the longest paid family leave among the tech giants, offering up to a full year off at full pay. Amazon (AMZN) will pay your partner’s salary for up to six weeks if their employer doesn’t offer paid family leave. Snap (SNAP) pays $40,000 for infertility treatments and up to $8,000 for a surrogate.

Samsung is making plans to cash in on the cryptocurrency craze. The company announced it's ramping up production of computer chips used to mine digital currencies like bitcoin and says rising sales of these chips should boost their earnings this year.