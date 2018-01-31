Dow ends January with a rally, extends winning streak

Wall Street moved higher Wednesday, capping a strong run in January and clinching the Dow’s best winning streak since 1959.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 72 points to 26,149. The S&P 500 advanced 1.7 points to 2,824. The Nasdaq Composite was up 9 points at 7,411.

The Dow and S&P notched their best month in nearly two years. The indexes also posted their 10th consecutive monthly gains—the strongest run in nearly 60 years. The Nasdaq has seven straight monthly gains to its credit.

Stocks pulled back slightly later in Wednesday’s session after the Federal Reserve signaled a possible interest rate hike in March.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.