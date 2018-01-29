US stocks poised for best January performance in decades

Even after stocks rallied in 2017, 2018 has been off to a good start with investors continuing to bid up equities, anticipating further growth in their value thanks to tax reform and a more business-friendly environment under President Trump

As of Friday, Jan. 26, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.68% over the month, its highest January gain since 1989 when it added 8.01%.

If the Dow manages to surpass the 8.01% gain of January 1989, then the next milestone would be January 1987 when Dow added 13.82% to its value.

As of Friday's close, the S&P 500 was up 7.45% in January, the highest January gain since 1987 when the S&P 500 gained 13.18%.

U.S. stocks advanced in 2017 with gains accelerating at the end of the year due to the anticipation, and eventually reality of a sweeping tax reform package.

Now, with tax reform a reality, equities are expected to continue to climb, with extra impetus coming from the dramatically reduced corporate tax rate, to 21% from 35%.

The country’s business leaders widely expect the healthy U.S. economy to grow even further thanks to tax reform. One example, Goldman Sachs analysts recently said that they expects that in 2018 S&P 500 earnings per share will grow by 14%, including a 5% boost thanks to tax reform.