GE faces big charge: Is a break-up next?

General Electric (GE) CEO John Flannery isn’t having an easy time turning the company around.

Continue Reading Below

Shares had a bit of respite at the start of the year, regrouping slightly after the company was the worst performing Dow Jones industrial average stock in 2017, but on Tuesday, shares declined after the company announced a much larger-than-expected charge in GE Capital.

GE reported that reserve testing for GE Capital’s run-off insurance portfolio, North American Life & Health, will result in an after-tax charge of $6.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, and GE Capital expects to make statutory reserve contributions of approximately $15 billion over seven years.

To fund the contributions, GE Capital will be suspending its dividend to the parent company for the "foreseeable future."

While Flannery voiced his disappointment in the charge, and reiterated his faith in the company, his language suggested that a break-up could be how GE’s leaders rescue the company.

On Nov. 13, while acknowledging GE’s missteps and carving their plan for the future (which included a massive dividend cut) executives pledged a smaller, simpler company focused on aviation, healthcare and power. While the overall strategy was unveiled, executives kicked the can down the road, so to speak, on the finer details on how GE would transform into this “simpler” company.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to Jan. 16, and Flannery said during a conference discussing that in the ongoing reexamination of the structure of the company that, “there could be different structures, we need to examine those….They could result in many different permutations including separately trading assets in any one of our units if that is what makes sense.”

“We have seen that in Synchrony and in Baker Hughes, those are two examples of how that might work, and that is something we would consider in other parts of the company,” Flannery said, adding that, “The real core is to make sure these businesses can flourish.”

GE completed the spin-off Synchrony Financial, a provider if private label credit cards in the United States, in November 2015. Prior to the spin-off, Synchrony Financial had been a part of GE Capital for more than 80 years.

Flannery’s remarks on Tuesday for a break-up of GE into separate entities is something that FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino said back in October, telling Fox Business’ Liz Claman during “Countdown to the Closing Bell,” that “Flannery is looking at all scenarios for GE, including a major breakup.”

During the Tuesday call discussing GE’s latest financial challenge, Flannery said that he is, “Cognizant of the fact that GE is a special company.” Adding that the company’s comprehensive review is ongoing; and that power, aviation and healthcare will be the focus. “In 2018 we will continue intense focus, we look at every aspect of the company, everything is on the table,” he said.

GE had not responded to FOX Business’ request for comment by the time this article went to publish.