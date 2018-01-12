Dow within striking range of 26,000

The Dow Jones Industrial average is barreling toward 26,000 points after hitting 25,000 points just six days ago.

The Dow rallied from 24,000 to 25,000 in only 23 days, the shortest span ever between 1,000 point milestones. If the Dow keeps up its pace since breaching 25,000, it will set a new record for the fastest move between 1,000 point milestones.

It’s not just the Dow that is benefiting; the other key U.S. stock indexes are doing well, too. Boosting markets are analysts’ expectations that tax reform will boost corporate earnings, while the global growth picture remains positive.

Stateside, there are opportunities for further economic growth if President Donald Trump can peel back regulations and pass an infrastructure spending program.

Three Dow component stocks: Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) and Home Depot (HD), have done most of the heavy lifting, accounting for more than half of the Dow’s rally since it hit 25,000.

Friday also marked a key session for earnings session with results from financial heavyweights, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and BlackRock (BLK) all hitting the tape.