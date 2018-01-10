On Our Radar

Norway to buy Boeing, Lockheed Martin aircraft

Defense FOXBusiness

In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah. Airbus and Boeing will again hog the spotlight at the Paris Air Show with their battle for ever-larger slices of the lucrative pie in the sky.

In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah. Airbus and Boeing will again hog the spotlight at the Paris Air Show with their battle for ever-larger slices of ... the lucrative pie in the sky. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Expand

Another country is making a major investment in American businesses under President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading Below

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced on Wednesday the country would purchase 52 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin (LMT), as well as P-8 maritime aircraft from Boeing (BA).

“The American economy is doing well and our economic relations are flourishing, and that’s to the benefit of both countries,” Solberg said during a joint press conference with Trump.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments