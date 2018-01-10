Norway to buy Boeing, Lockheed Martin aircraft

Another country is making a major investment in American businesses under President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading Below

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced on Wednesday the country would purchase 52 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin (LMT), as well as P-8 maritime aircraft from Boeing (BA).

“The American economy is doing well and our economic relations are flourishing, and that’s to the benefit of both countries,” Solberg said during a joint press conference with Trump.