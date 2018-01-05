Fmr. McDonald's CEO Ed Rensi returns to grill as FAT brands chair

Ed Rensi, who had a long career in the fast-food industry, spending more than three decades at McDonald’s (MCD), working his way up to CEO in the early 1990’s. Later, Rensi lead Famous Dave’s, a chain of barbecue restaurants for almost one and a half years, from early 2014 through mid-2015.

Continue Reading Below

Rensi is making a return to the restaurant industry, telling FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.,” “Well, you’ll be happy to know Stuart that I just took over the chairmanship of FAT Brands in Los Angeles, California, so I’m anxious to get back to the grill serving great food.”

FAT Brands restaurants include Fatburger, which has 164 locations in six states and 18 countries. The company acquired the Buffalo’s Café brand in 2011, later launching Buffalo’s Express. The company has 20 Buffalo’s Café locations and more than 70 under development. FAT Brands also owns Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse.