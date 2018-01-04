Dow gears up for record-setting session

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher in the pre-market session, trading within about 50 points of their next major, 1,000 point milestone of 25,000. If the Dow closes above 25,000 points Thursday, it will mark just 23 days since it closed above 24,000 for the first time. This would be the shortest stretch between 1,000 point milestones, ever.

So far the Dow Jones Industrial Average has crossed six 1,000-point milestones since President Donald Trump’s election on Nov. 8, 2016. A finish above 25,000 would be the seventh 1,000 point milestone.

Thursday’s higher pre-market session comes as markets continue their positive momentum from last year. On Wednesday, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all set new record-highs.

Oil futures have also experienced a rally, getting a boost from the cold snap bearing down on much of the U.S., and the protests in Iran. Both major crude oil benchmarks, WTI and Brent crude, are currently trading at their highest prices since mid-2015.