CES 2018: Tech trends to watch for in 2018

Smart cars and smart homes -- which combine voice recognition and artificial intelligence -- are likely to be at the forefront of next week’s Consumer Electronic Show, one of the largest tech conventions in the world.

Gary Shapiro, a CEO of the Consumer Technology Association and CSE producer, provided FOX Business’ Liz Claman with a preview of what the buzz will be at this year’s Las Vegas-based convention. That includes vehicle technology (think of having Amazon’s Alexa in your car); augmented and virtual reality; and smart everything: speakers, appliances, robots, etc. Less splashy attractions are a suitcase that follows the traveler around an airport and the potential elimination of keyboards.

CES began showcasing new technologies in 1967 in New York City, and since then, has been at the forefront of innovation, according to its website. It was the site of introduction for the video cassette recorder (1970), satellite radio (2000), and tablets, notebooks and android devices (2010).

“These smart speakers have become a fourth channel of retail, if you will,” Shapiro said. “You can order them, and they’re being incorporated in so many products now. And it’s taking off big.”

More than 170,000 people and 3,900 businesses, which includes some of the biggest game-changers in technology like Google, are expected to attend. Claman will be attending the conference, which will broadcast live during “Risk & Reward” at 3 p.m. ET.