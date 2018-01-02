Father killed in Costa Rica plane crash worked for Bridgewater Associates

The father of the family killed in a Costa Rican plane crash worked for Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by Ray Dalio.

Bruce Steinberg was a senior investor at Bridgewater, Dalio said in a message posted to Twitter (TWTR).

“The Bridgewater family lost Bruce Steinberg (a senior investor at Bridgewater and a wonderful man) and his family in a plane crash in Costa Rica. Right now, we are each processing this devastating tragedy in our own ways,” Dalio wrote.

Westport, Connecticut-based Bridgewater, which Dalio founded in 1975, manages about $150 billion in assets.

Steinberg and 11 other passengers, including his wife and three sons, died when a charter plane crashed on New Year’s Eve.