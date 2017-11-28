Cyber Monday 2017: The biggest online shopping day in history

Cyber Monday provided the latest piece of evidence supporting Americans’ unwavering confidence in the economy, with $6.59 billion in sales, over $1 billion more than was spent on Cyber Monday in 2016, according to Adobe.

The holiday shopping season so far (Nov. 1 to 27) drove a total of $50 billion in online revenue, a 16.8% increase. Adobe predicts this will be the first-ever holiday season to break $100 billion in online sales.

Overall web traffic to retail sites increased by 11.9% on Cyber Monday, while the number of shoppers searching for deals on their mobile devices surged, setting a new record and representing 47.4% of visits.

The Adobe data showed that top sellers on Cyber Monday included the Nintendo Switch, PJ Masks, Hatchimals Colleggtibles figurines, Apple AirPods, streaming devices like Google Chromecast and Roku, and the video game Super Mario Odyssey.

Shoppers were able to score the best deals on toys, TVs and computers; discounted at 18.8%, 21.2%, and 14.7%, respectively.