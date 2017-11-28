Arby’s to buy Buffalo Wild Wings in $2.9B deal

Arby’s Restaurant Group announced on Tuesday it will acquire restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD) for about $2.9 billion.

Continue Reading Below

The $157 per share cash offer from private equity firm Roark Capital Group’s majority-owned Arby’s will include Buffalo Wild Wings’ net debt.

“We are confident that the strength of our two industry-leading brands, under the sponsorship of Roark Capital – an experienced restaurant and food service investor – will enable us to capitalize on significant growth opportunities in the years ahead,” Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018.