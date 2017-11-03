O.J. Simpson loses ‘The Terminator’ role to Arnold Schwarzenegger

During an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin on Fox News’ “Objectified”, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that O.J. Simpson was supposed to be the original star of the movie “The Terminator.”

“James Cameron said when we came out with Terminator, he said Terminator would have never worked if Schwarzenegger wouldn’t have talked like a machine,” Schwarzenegger said. “I think that the first choice was O.J. Simpson…they said he didn’t look as much of a killer and all that stuff. So I don’t know, I mean it just felt like I was more believable to be the machine.”

According to Box Office Mojo, The Terminator franchise has grossed an estimated $609 million in the U.S.

The TMZ founder also discussed with the former California governor his separation with NBC News special anchor Maria Shriver.

Shriver had filed for divorce more than six years ago; months after the movie star had fathered a baby with the couple’s housekeeper.

“They’re not divorced yet and I talked to him about that, but there is something about the dynamic in their relationship, notwithstanding the housekeeper that has prevented this divorce from happening,” Levin said.

