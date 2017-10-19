Republicans and Democrats now have their own ETFs; so does Trump

Political Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are exploding on the scene with a Republican and Democratic ETF launching this week: DEM and GOP, along with a tax reform ETF, joining the Make America Great Again (MAGA) ETF, which launched in September.

EventShares launched the Republican Policies Fund (GOP), the Democratic Policies Fund (DEMS) and the U.S. Tax Reform Fund (TAXR) on Sunday. The GOP and DEMS fund consist of portfolios expected to be positively affected by their party’s policies, while the TAXR fund’s portfolio consists of stocks expected to be positively impacted by tax reform measures.

In September, The Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF (MAGA) launched. According to the fund’s prospectus, MAGA is supposed to:“track the performance of companies within the S&P 500 Index whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates for election to the United States Congress, the Vice Presidency, and the Presidency as well as related Republican party non-candidate organizations.”

