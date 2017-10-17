Keysight Technologies offers $10K to employees affected by California wildfires

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), a maker of electronic measurement instruments, is helping employees who were affected by the California wildfires that left dozens dead and thousands without homes in Northern California.

The Santa Rosa-based tech company is providing $10,000 to each of the 112 employees who lost their homes and $1,000 in cash each to the scores of others in need of emergency housing.

“The community is pulling together. Keysight has pulled together strong with this disaster relief center to give out supplies, water, clothing, tools, we have employee counseling, temporizing housing help, all types of financial support,” Keysight Technologies CEO Ron Nersesian told FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

The tech company’s headquarters is located 50 miles northwest of San Francisco in the city of Santa Rosa. It survived the wildfires that have been ravaging northern California, but many of its employees have been displaced after losing their homes.

Keysight Technologies was originally part of Hewlett-Packard, and Nersesian says the founder’s DNA can be found within the goodwill of its current employees and community.

“A lot of times the companies and the spinoffs may or may have kept it but I can guarantee you the original HP DNA is alive and kicking in Keysight,” he said.