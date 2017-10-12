GM to cut production at Detroit car plant: report

General Motors (GM) will reportedly cut production at a Detroit-area plant in response to sluggish demand for passenger cars.

Continue Reading Below

The nation’s largest automaker plans to temporarily shut down its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant for a six-week period beginning in mid-November, according to the Wall Street Journal. Once it reopens, the factory will reduce its output by an estimated 20%.

About 1,500 employees will be out of work while the plant is closed through the end of 2017. GM is also expected to let 200 workers go when production is cut next year.

A GM spokesperson declined to comment.

The Detroit-Hamtramck factory builds four slower-selling models: the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Volt. Earlier this year, GM laid off workers when it eliminated a late shift. The company also extended traditional summer plant shutdowns to further reduce production of certain models like Chevrolet’s Cruze and Malibu. Meanwhile, GM has moved some workers to busier plants that produce SUVs and pickup trucks.

Automakers are grappling with weak sales of sedans and other smaller vehicles, as consumers flock to SUVs and crossovers. With supply swelling, manufacturers have sought to curb production. The industry has also increased discounts on unpopular models in hopes of selling off excess inventory, a move that eats into profits.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ford (F) recently said it would cut production at three U.S. plants and two in Mexico, while CEO Jim Hackett indicated that some sedans could be dropped entirely. Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) stopped making the Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart last year.

GM shares fell 1.6% to $44.76 in recent trading.