Las Vegas shooter worked for predecessor of Lockheed Martin

The man identified as the shooter responsible for killing and wounding hundreds in Las Vegas, Stephen Paddock, previously worked for a company that later become Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Continue Reading Below

Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor, said the retired Paddock was employed by a predecessor company about 30 years ago.

“Stephen Paddock worked for a predecessor company of Lockheed Martin from 1985 until 1988. We’re cooperating with authorities to answer questions they may have about Mr. Paddock and his time with the company,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement.

Lockheed Martin did not disclose which company employed Paddock. The Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor was created through the merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta in 1995.

A report from ABC News said Paddock worked as an accountant or auditor.

Paddock, 64, is the suspect behind the attack that killed an estimated 58 people and wounded another 515. Law enforcement officials said Paddock fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino during an outdoor concert. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police officers forced their way into the hotel room.