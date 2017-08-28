Hurricane Harvey in photos

Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, first hit land late on Friday and has killed at least two people. It has since stayed around Texas' Gulf of Mexico Coast where it is forecast to remain for several more days, drenching parts with a year's worth of rain in the span of a week.
Continue Reading Below
-
1. People Evacuated
-
2. Water Rescue
-
3. Coast Guard Rescue
-
4. Wading Through High Water
-
5. Waiting For Rescue
-
6. Pet Rescues
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT