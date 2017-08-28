On Our Radar

Hurricane Harvey in photos

By News FOXBusiness

Houston Flooding Reuters

(Reuters)

Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, first hit land late on Friday and has killed at least two people. It has since stayed around Texas' Gulf of Mexico Coast where it is forecast to remain for several more days, drenching parts with a year's worth of rain in the span of a week.

  • 1. People Evacuated

    Reuters Rick Wilking

  • 2. Water Rescue

    Reuters Rick Wilking

  • 3. Coast Guard Rescue

    U.S. Coast Guard/ Reuters

  • 4. Wading Through High Water

    Reuters Adrees Latif

  • 5. Waiting For Rescue

    Reuters Adrees Latif

  • 6. Pet Rescues

    Reuters Rick Wilking

