Stocks dive after Barcelona terrorist attack

Stocks dropped and investors flocked to safe-haven assets on Thursday following a terrorist attack in Barcelona.

As of 1:21 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 179 points, or 0.81%, to 21,845. The S&P 500 fell 24.8 points, or 1%, to 2,443. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.7 points, or 1.4%, to 6,258.

Spanish authorities confirmed that at least one person died and 32 more were injured when a van plowed into a crowd near Las Ramblas, a tourist destination in Barcelona. Reports also indicated that two armed men were holed up in a nearby bar.

U.S. stocks abruptly fell to session lows, while bond and gold prices climbed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 2.198% from 2.224%. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices. Gold rallied $10.50, or 0.8%, to $1,293 a troll ounce.

The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the market’s “fear gauge,” surged 24.6%.

Oil prices also ticked higher. Nymex West Texas Intermediate oil was up 9 cents, or 0.2%, at $46.87 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.8% to $50.68.

The Dow also took a hit from Walmart (WMT), which was trading 2.2% lower. The world’s largest retailer booked stronger earnings than expected and higher same-store sales, though its third-quarter outlook disappointed.

Alibaba (BABA), China’s top e-commerce company, jumped 3.8% after beating estimates for second-quarter earnings.