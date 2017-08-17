On Our Radar

Stocks dive after Barcelona terrorist attack

By Markets FOXBusiness

Trader Edward Curran works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

Trader Edward Curran works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks dropped and investors flocked to safe-haven assets on Thursday following a terrorist attack in Barcelona.

As of 1:21 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 179 points, or 0.81%, to 21,845. The S&P 500 fell 24.8 points, or 1%, to 2,443. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.7 points, or 1.4%, to 6,258.

Spanish authorities confirmed that at least one person died and 32 more were injured when a van plowed into a crowd near Las Ramblas, a tourist destination in Barcelona. Reports also indicated that two armed men were holed up in a nearby bar.

U.S. stocks abruptly fell to session lows, while bond and gold prices climbed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 2.198% from 2.224%. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices. Gold rallied $10.50, or 0.8%, to $1,293 a troll ounce.

The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the market’s “fear gauge,” surged 24.6%.

Oil prices also ticked higher. Nymex West Texas Intermediate oil was up 9 cents, or 0.2%, at $46.87 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.8% to $50.68.

The Dow also took a hit from Walmart (WMT), which was trading 2.2% lower. The world’s largest retailer booked stronger earnings than expected and higher same-store sales, though its third-quarter outlook disappointed.

Alibaba (BABA), China’s top e-commerce company, jumped 3.8% after beating estimates for second-quarter earnings.

