Foursquare co-founder: I wouldn’t sell my company for $1B right now

Foursquare co-founder Dennis Crowley on Wednesday explained why he wouldn’t sell his company for $1 billion.

Continue Reading Below

Foursquare, a mobile app, designed to help people discover and share information about different businesses and attractions. The company gathers its information based on when users “check-in” to a business or attraction. Additionally, this allows it to sell a dataset to any institution seeking information on where people are spending most of their time and money.

When asked by FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” if he would sell the company for $100 million or $1 billion, Crowley said: “We would not entertain those offers at this time. We probably would have conversations with people, but after building the company for eight years we’re in such an amazing strategic position right now that we want to see what the future holds for us.”

Crowley briefly explained why his company is so valuable.

“Foursquare right now is on a tear, like we are doing fantastically well. The company just hit 12 billion check-ins to date, and with all of that data we can do fantastic things for marketers and brands,” he said.

