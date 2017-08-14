Investors eyeing a market comeback

Investors eyeing a comeback: Many stock markets in Asia and Europe pointing solidly higher. And here in the U.S. too, investors building on Friday's modest gains by buying the dip and putting money back to work in sectors that have rallied in 2017, namely: technology, consumer discretionary and health care.

Hackers that penetrated HBO's network have leaked even more episodes, including some from the highly anticipated October return of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” as well as Sunday night's episodes of “Insecure,” “Ballers” and others. HBO says it’s not in communication with the hackers.

And the Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX) war heats up. Netflix has now poached Disney star-producer Shonda Rhimes, creator of ABC's “Scandal” and “Grey's Anatomy.” Just last week, Disney said it will be pulling its movies from Netflix in 2019 as it starts its own streaming service.