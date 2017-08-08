Jeep reveals pricing for 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) announced the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, billed as the quickest SUV ever built, will cost at least $85,900 when it goes on sale this week.

Jeep made headlines at the New York International Auto Show earlier this year with the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The SUV gets the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat, an engine first made famous in the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcats. At 707 horsepower, Jeep says the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the most powerful production SUV to hit the market. It’s also the quickest, going from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Including a $1,095 shipping fee, the Trackhawk will start at $86,995. Jeep dealers will begin taking orders on Aug. 10, and the Trackhawk will arrive in showrooms in the fourth quarter of this year.