Amazon to add 50K workers in nationwide hiring spree

Ecommerce giant Amazon said Wednesday it will hire full- and part-time workers to fill more than 50,000 positions at shipping centers around the United States.

It's planning to make thousands of offers on the spot on Aug. 2, when it opens the doors to potential hires at 10 Amazon.com Inc. shipping sites.

“We’re excited to be creating great jobs that offer highly-competitive wages, benefits starting on day one and the chance for employees to go back to school through our Career Choice program,” John Olsen, Vice President of Amazon’s Worldwide Operations Human Resources, said in a press release. “On August 2, we are excited to host interested candidates to come learn more about the technology we utilize in our operations, see our dedicated onsite classrooms, meet employees and, if interested, apply for a job at our site and receive an on-the-spot job offer.”

There will be more than 10,000 part-time jobs available at sorting centers, and some supporting and managerial positions. The 10 job fair locations include warehouses in Maryland, Tennessee, Ohio, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana and Washington state.

The labor market is growing tight with back-to-school and holiday shopping around the corner. Others will be competing for those same hires.

The unemployment rate is 4.4 percent, near a 16-year low, yet the average hourly pay rose just 2.5 percent in the past year. The last time unemployment was this low, wages were rising at roughly a 4 percent rate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.