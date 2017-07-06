Retail stocks slump as Victoria's Secret owner reports dismal sales

Retailers were caught in a widespread selloff on Thursday after L Brands (LB), the owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, reported weaker sales than expected.

The report from L Brands highlighted worries over declining sales and store closures across the retail industry. Shares of L Brands tumbled 13 percent, and other retailers including Sears Holdings (SHLD) were dragged lower in recent trading.

L Brands said Thursday that net sales in June fell 6% compared with last year during the same period, and same-store sales fell 9%, which is worse than industry analysts had expected.

It was part of a larger route in retail, the worst performing sector on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. Consumer discretionary stocks were down 0.6% on Thursday afternoon, and retailers accounted for six of the 10 top decliners on the S&P 500.

Shares in Sears fell more than 8.3%, and Urban Outfitters (URBN) shares slid 5.7%.Kohl’s (KSS), J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy’s (M) each saw declines of 2% or more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.