GE's new CEO John Flannery: 3 things to know about Jeff Immelt's successor

General Electric (GE) on Monday announced that John Flannery will replace longtime CEO Jeff Immelt as the conglomerate’s new top executive.

Flannery will take over GE on Aug. 1. GE said he will add the chairman’s title on Jan. 1, 2018. Immelt, 61, will stay with the company as chairman until his retirement on Dec. 31.

Here are three things to know about Flannery: