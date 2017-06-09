US stock futures unmoved by UK election outcome

U.S. stock-index futures traded slightly in positive territory ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street Friday despite Prime Minister Theresa May’s snap election ending with no clear way to power for any party, throwing her future as the nation’s leader into uncertainty.

As of 8:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 38 points, or 0.18% to 21216 while S&P 500 futures added 4 points, or 0.17% to 2436 and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 4 points, or 0.08% to 5889.

The unexpected outcome of the vote socked pound sterling overnight as it shed more than 2% against the U.S. dollar, dropping as low as $1.2636 before clawing back some of its lost ground. In recent action, it traded at $1.2765, down 1.47%. Meanwhile, European stocks saw choppy action Friday as the broad Stoxx 600 index traded down slightly while the UK’s FTSE 100 gained a fraction of a percent.

As investors remained unafraid of risk assets, there wasn’t a move by investors into traditionally safe-haven plays. Gold prices slipped 0.33% to $1,275 a troy ounce while Treasury yields rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose 0.013 percentage point to 2.208% while the longer 30-year yield gained 0.008 percetage point to 2.863%.

May’s Lost Gamble

In her first remarks following the election, May declared she “will now form a government,” and emphasized the need for unity and certainty ahead of looming Brexit negotiations set to begin next week.

“What the country needs more than ever is certainty,” she said just outside 10 Downing Street in London. “Having secured the largest number of votes and seats in the general election, it’s clear only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the ability to provide that certainty by providing a majority in the House of Commons.”

She capped her remarks by saying the British people want the government to work toward a Brexit deal that works for everyone.

“That’s what people voted for last June. That’s what we’ll deliver. Now let’s get to work,” she said.

The weeks leading up to the election showed the wide lead May’s Conservative party had enjoyed narrowed significantly, though it was still expected to hold onto its parliamentary majority. Instead, the outcome was a hung parliament, a scenario in which no party gained the 326 seats needed for a majority in the House of Commons. Conservatives won 318 seats to the rival Labour party’s 261 with 649 of 650 seats declared.

In late April, May -- who became prime minister last June in the aftermath of the nation’s decision to sever ties with the European Union – called for a snap election in an effort to shore up her party’s majority in parliament before she headed to the negotiating table with the EU. Conservatives at the time held 330 seats.

The big question now is how the election’s outcome will impact the beginning of Brexit negotiations.

“The Conservative Party is notoriously intolerant of leaders that disappoint, but the UK needs a united front for negotiations…Boris Johnson’s chances of PM have risen again, but perhaps now the party will let their anger simmer, but give Theresa May the chance to get on with the job,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

A spokesperson for May said she plans to ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a government with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party. Should the two parties come together, they would collectively have more than the number of seats required for a majority. However, Labour has also said it wants to form a minority government.

“The Conservative leadership will be challenged, with the implication that Theresa May will most likely exit as PM,” economists at Barclays said Friday, adding the election results provide no clear mandate to negotiate either a “hard” or “soft” Brexit – referring to whether the nation will hold onto its access to the EU’s single trading market, and increase the likelihood of an early breakdown in negotiations or a disorderly Brexit process.

“Because a hung parliament leaves the prime minister vulnerable to small groups of MPs intent on influencing Brexit negotiations, the risks of a ‘no deal’ Brexit resulting from a small group of Conservative MPs blocking the ratification of the final agreement have increased,” the economists said, noting the risk of that worst-case scenario would likely weigh on sentiment and economic performance throughout the negotiation process.