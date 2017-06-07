Amazon.com working again after bizarre outage

E-commerce giant Amazon’s (AMZN) website appeared to be experiencing technical outages Wednesday, as sections of the site became inaccessible to customers.

In an issue that appears to have since been resolved, some shoppers were briefly redirected to a page featuring a 503 error message upon attempting to click into a variety of product pages; the message read “Sorry something went wrong on our end" and linked back to the homepage. It is still unclear what caused the error.

The outages, first reported by The Verge, began to appear late Wednesday afternoon in areas across the country.

Amazon did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.