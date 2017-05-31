Michael Kors to shutter more stores, swings to loss in fiscal 4Q

Luxury retailer Michal Kors added more than 100 stores to the chopping block on Wednesday after putting the wraps on a “challenging” year in an overall difficult retail environment.

The company reported a more than 14% decline in same-store sales – a key measure for success for retailers – alongside an 11.2% drop in revenue to $1.06 billion in the first three months of the year. That compared to $1.20 billion in the year prior.

Michael Kors booked a $26.8 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter, or 17 cents per share, compared with 90 cents the year before. Excluding non-cash impairment charges associated with underperforming retail stores, the company posted profits of 73 cents a share, topping analysts’ 70-cent expectations.

Shares of the retailer skidded as much as 8% in pre-market trade.

“We acknowledge that we need to take further steps to elevate the level of fashion innovation in our accessories assortments and enhance our store experience in order to deepen consumer desire and demand for our products,” the company’s chairman and CEO, John Idol, said in a statement.

To right the ship, the company announced plans to shutter between 100 and 125 full-price stores in the next two years. Costs between $100 million and $125 million are expected to be associated with the closures, while Michael Kors anticipates ongoing annual cost savings of $60 million as a result.

The next 12 months will be a “transition year” for the company, Idol said, as it looks to boost innovation in its accessories segment, add to in-store experiences and trim its fleet of stores.

Still, others like Kors rival Coach (COH) have found ways to make the transition a little less painful by scaling back promotions and department-store footprint. The company’s fourth-quarter results proved that strategy is beginning to pay off as it posted a 5% rise in earnings and same-store sales. Coach is also in the process of acquiring struggling handbag maker Kate Spade (KATE) in an effort to grow its market share and better compete in the difficult environment.