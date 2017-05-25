Abercromie & Fitch shares rise on better-than-expected sales

As a dark cloud hovers over the retail industry, the first quarter wasn’t as bad as Wall Street expected for teen clothier Abercrombie and Fitch, sparking a more than 4% jump in the company’s stock price ahead of the opening bell.

The struggling company, rumored to be eyed for a potential joint bid by private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), said same-store sales – a key metric for retailers – declined 3% during the first quarter, better than the 3.1% decline analysts polled by FactSet expected. The company’s Hollister brand saw a 3% rise in same-store sales, while those at Abercrombie dropped 10%.

The retailer posted a net loss of $61.7 million or 91 cents per share, wider than last year’s $39.6 million loss. The results included negative tax-related impacts totaling 19 cents. Wall Street had expected a loss of 70 cents per share for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company reported a 4% decline in revenue from the year prior to $661.1 million, which topped forecasts calling for $651.26 million.

“We are encouraged by our progress across all brands, particularly in March and April as a whole, in an aggressively promotional environment,” Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie’s CEO, said in a statement, noting the company will apply strategic initiatives used at its Hollister brand to potentially help drive positive comp-sales improvements at Abercrombie.

“While we anticipate the second quarter environment to remain promotional, we expect results to improve further in the second half of the year as we see returns from our strategic investments in marketing and omichannel,” she said.

Abercrombie expects same-store sales to remain under pressure in the second quarter, but improving in the back half of the year. By the end of 2017, the company expects to open seven full-price stores and two new outlet locations mainly in the U.S., as it shutters 60 stores across the country as leases expire.

The retailer has faced an uphill battle in recent years amid dwindling traffic to mall-based stores. Fueled by the meteoric rise of e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN), consumers have increasingly preferred to shop online for products they once ventured out to physical stores to buy. Notable exceptions to that trend have been the treasure-hunt retail model emulated by TJX (TJX) brands Marshalls and HomeGoods, and experience-based blueprints that department stores like Neiman Marcus and Macy’s have strived to provide.