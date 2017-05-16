Slowing Sales Growth at TJMaxx, Marshalls Parent Stokes Retail-Industry Concern

Shares of off-price retailer TJX (TJX), which has been a standout performer for the retail industry in recent quarters, dropped more than 5% after revealing the slowest comparable-store sales growth in 12 quarters and a downward revision to its second-quarter outlook.

Continue Reading Below

The parent company of TJMaxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods revealed earnings of 82 cents a share, three cents above Wall Street’s expectations, while revenues in the first three months of the year rose 3% from the year-ago period to $7.84 billion, light of forecasts for $7.87 billion.

Same-store sales, a key metric for retailers that measures transactions at stores open at least a year, rose 1% in the first quarter after rising 7% during the same time a year ago. The company’s HomeGoods and TJX Canada divisions saw positive increases of 3% each in same-store sales, while those at TJMaxx, Marshalls, and TJX International were flat. For comparison, during the first three months of the prior year, TJX Canada saw a 14% jump in comp sales, while Home Goods rose 9%, TJMaxx and Marshalls gained 6% and TJX International rose 4%.

Despite the growth slowdown during the quarter, CEO Ernie Herman said he is “confident” the company is gaining market share at each of its major divisions as the second quarter gets off to a “solid start.”

“We have excellent liquidity in our inventories. This positions us extremely well to capitalize on the plentiful buying opportunities we see for exciting fashions and brands in the marketplace and bring them to consumers at amazing values,” he said in a statement.

The results followed a string of disappointing earnings results from America’s department stores last week, which punished the share prices of once great department-store chains including Macy’s (M), JCPenney (JCP), Dillards (DDS), Nordstrom (JWN), and Kohl’s (KSS) as they shed a combined $4.2 billion in market value. Earnings revealed the brands face continued sales pressure as they struggle to transition away from a bricks-and-mortar focus to digital and e-commerce platforms that appeal to younger generations.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

TJX said the strong dollar shaved about two percentage points off its consolidated net sales growth during the first quarter, and expects currency headwinds to have an even bigger impact in the second quarter. The company lowered its expected earnings per share to a range of 81 cents to 83 cents, below prior guidance for 84 cents, citing the combination of foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange impact alongside pressures from rising wages.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.71 to $3.78, a between 5% and 7% increase from the prior year.